Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara SUV: Price and features

Mumbai: India’s most popular automobile brand, Maruti Suzuki has launched its updated Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Grand Vitara. The new SUV is priced at of Rs 10.45-19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options. It is offered in Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid versions.

The Smart Hybrid variants are powered by the 1.5L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine which generates maximum power of 101.6 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The Smart Hybrid variants come with a dual battery setup with features like Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist and Idle Stop-Start function. It can be availed with a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

The Intelligent Electric Hybrid version has a dual powertrain system using an electric motor and the 1.5L petrol engine. The power produced by the petrol engine is rated at 91.2 bhp at 5,500 rpm while the combined power output by electric motor and 1.5L petrol mill stands at 113.9 bhp. The dual powertrain setup delivers highest torque of 122 Nm at 4,440-4,800 rpm.

The new SUV features panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, coloured Head-Up-Display, 360-degree parking camera system, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, Smart Play Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system and ventilated front seats. Safety features 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts for All seats, Hill Descent Control and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.