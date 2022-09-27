Moldova can’t just rely on its neutrality, says security advisor

A security adviser to pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday that Moldova cannot continue to rely solely on its neutrality and must increase its defensive military strength.

Just over 1 billion leu, or 0.45% of GDP, was allotted by the former Soviet Union, one of Europe’s poorest nations, for defence spending this year.

It submitted an application for membership in the European Union this year and strongly denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but it still significantly depends on Russian energy and has Russian soldiers and peacekeepers stationed in its breakaway Transdniestria area.

For state stability, Dorin Recean, the security assistant, stated that Moldova ‘can no longer rely only on foreign policy instruments, one of which is its neutral position.’

‘Moldova must begin work on enhancing its defence capability… The authorities need to get the conscious support of residents who should recognise it is essential to the state’s survival,’ he said, urging money to be set aside for this undertaking.