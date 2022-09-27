Oppo launches new affordable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Leading smartphone brand, Oppo launched its latest affordable smartphone named ‘Oppo A17’ in Malaysia. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the handset is priced at MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 10,600) and is available for purchase in Lake Blue and Midnight Black colours.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The smartphone packs a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display. It comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. The Oppo A17 packs a 5,000mAh battery.