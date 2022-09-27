DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market India: Sensex, Nifty close lower

Sep 27, 2022, 04:12 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for fifth day in arrow.  BSE Sensex index fell  37.70 points, or 0.07% to close at 57,107.52. NSE Nifty dipped 8.90 points, or 0.05% to 17,007.40. On Monday, the Sensex had crashed over 1,000 points and the Nifty closed nearly 2% lower.

Market capitalization  of BSE-listed firms fell to 270.11 lakh crore against Rs 276.64 lakh crore in the previous session. The investors lost around  around Rs 6.53 lakh crore today.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Technologies, Infosys, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and Nestle. The top losers were Maruti, Tata Steel, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank.

 

