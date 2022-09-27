Stock Market India: Sensex, Nifty close lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for fifth day in arrow. BSE Sensex index fell 37.70 points, or 0.07% to close at 57,107.52. NSE Nifty dipped 8.90 points, or 0.05% to 17,007.40. On Monday, the Sensex had crashed over 1,000 points and the Nifty closed nearly 2% lower.

Market capitalization of BSE-listed firms fell to 270.11 lakh crore against Rs 276.64 lakh crore in the previous session. The investors lost around around Rs 6.53 lakh crore today.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Technologies, Infosys, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and Nestle. The top losers were Maruti, Tata Steel, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank.