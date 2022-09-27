The Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given to Asha Parekh

The renowned Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given to legendary actress Asha Parekh. The prize will be handed in Delhi during the National Film Awards ceremony (2020).

‘I’m proud to inform that Ms. Asha Parekh Ji will receive recognition and an award from the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury for her outstanding lifetime contributions to Indian cinema’ said Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur. The Minister also revealed that President Droupadi Murmu will serve as host of the 68th National Film Awards, which will take place on September 30, 2022.

Asha Parekh is a well-known Indian classical dancer, director, producer, and actress. She began acting as a child actor and went on to appear in over 95 films before making her debut as a lead heroine in Dil Deke Dekho. She appeared in well-known movies including Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, and Kati Patang.

She also received the 1992 Padma Shri award. From 1998 to 2001, she presided over the Central Board for Film Certification. The choice to present Ms. Parekh with the prize was unanimous.

A jury of five people made the choice to give Ms. Parekh the award.