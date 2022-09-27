US college faculty members face dismissal if found talking about abortion

Faculty at the University of Idaho in the United States are advised through email not to provide students with any kind of birth control, including condoms. They have also been cautioned not to bring up discussions on abortion in any settings. Those who are found in violation risk losing their jobs.

According to the rules, faculty members must only provide condoms in order to’assist in preventing the spread of STDs, not for purposes of birth control.’

Faculty members were instructed to refrain from the lengthy list of actions ‘at all times that university employees are performing their jobs.’

As per Jezebel, among many other things, they’re not allowed to ‘advertise or offer abortion services and birth control,’ ‘provide or perform an abortion,’ ‘provide facilities for an abortion or for training to provide or perform an abortion,’ ‘dispense drugs classified as emergency contraception by the FDA’ (except in ‘the case of rape,’ per state law), or ‘refer for abortion.’

Abortion in Idaho is now a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. The act of ‘intentionally [killing] an unborn human person’ is legally forbidden in the state.

In the email, it is stated that professors have been given the freedom to ‘direct students to sources of information outside the university’ and ‘have classroom discussions limited to topics relevant to the class subject and instructor neutrality.’