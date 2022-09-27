US woman sends Nike an ‘Edible Resume’ printed into a cake

A woman in the United States applied for a job and used an inventive method to transmit her resume—she printed it on a cake. Five days ago, Karly Pavlinac Blackburn shared on the social media site LinkedIn how she applied for a job at Nike. She posted a message along with a picture of a cake that had her résumé printed on it.

‘I sent Nike my CV on a cake a few weeks ago. Yes, a cake with an edible resume on top. JDI Day was being celebrated in style by Nike (Just Do It day). Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, and other megastars attended the occasion. After doing some investigation, I discovered a department within Nike called Valiant Labs, which serves as an incubator for Nike-related startups’ wrote Ms. Blackburn.

She added that no candidates are being hired by the organisation at this time for any positions. She merely intended to inform them of herself by doing this. ‘What better way to attend a large party than to send a cake. Trent Gander, a former coworker, and I were discussing potential ideas. ‘Karly, do better, this is a creative place, show up in a creative way,’ he said ‘Added she.

Ms. Blackburn considered ordering an edible resume cake and having it brought to a party to which she was not even invited. She added that she intended to travel all the way from North Carolina to Beaverton, Oregon. The woman discovered a supermarket that sold cakes with edible graphic decorations on top. Denise Baldwin, who she assigned a key role in the overall plan, was her delivery partner that day.

On the phone, Ms. Blackburn and the delivery partner reached an agreement for him to deliver her cake where she desired. When requested to leave the cake on the front desk table after taking it to the party, Mr. Baldwin responded, ‘No, I must see that they receive this. I vowed to Karly that I would deliver this cake to the proper recipient.’ While carrying a sleeping infant in one arm and a sheet cake in the other, he also manoeuvred around the Nike campus.

Ms. Blackburn claimed she inspired Mr. Baldwin on that particular day, which was a significant accomplishment for her. ‘You’ve motivated me. This has to happen. I’m a mother, and I’m over doing Instacart. I am aware that I am more qualified and have more skills to obtain anything greater. That this working for both of us makes me very happy’ Mr. Baldwin informed her.