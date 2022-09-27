Vivo launches new foldable smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese tech giant, Vivo launched its new foldable smartphone named Vivo X Fold+. The Vivo X Fold+ comes in two configurations — 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Both models are listed on the Vivo China store for CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,25,000), respectively. They are offered in black, blue, and red colours.

This smartphone features an 8.03-inch AMOLED primary display with a 2K+ (1,916×2,160 pixels) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) resolution. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

The new smartphone features a quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture on the front. It has a 4,730mAh battery. The battery support 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The handset measures 14.91mm thin when folded and about 7.40mm thin when unfolded.