Australia: On Tasmania’s west coast, 44 pilot whales were saved and released back into the sea.

Recently, after becoming stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, 44 pilot whales that were recently confirmed to be alive were successfully towed back into the water.

Over 230 pilot whales were said to be stranded on the beach last Wednesday, but by the time help arrived, more than 170 had already died. By Sunday, approximately 200 whales that had become stranded had perished. They were tied together and pulled into the water with the intention of floating ashore.

Covering whales in damp garments in an effort to save them didn’t have much success.

Two of the 44 living whales were found to be enormous oceanic dolphins, nevertheless. The mammals were saved by towing them one-by-one into the waters off the coast with the help of state government employees, veterinarians, locals, and volunteers from the nearby area.

Nic Deka, the incident’s controller for rescue, expressed her gratitude for volunteering to save the aquatic animals. Authorities in the region have issued a warning that carcasses might wash up in the following weeks and announced that surveillance planes would be flying over the area to keep an eye on them, The Guardian reported.

The authorities have further requested people who see any whales stranded in the area contact them immediately.

Similar instance of mass stranding happened exactly two years ago. At that time, Ocean Beach had approximately 470 whales.

As per experts, the reason for this mass stranding might never be discovered. But due to the heavy mass standing there, it is known as a ‘whale trap.’

As per tracking satellite data, two of the saved whales are predicted to be swimming nearby.