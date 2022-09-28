DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Celebrated birthday party on flyover; 21 arrested in Delhi

Sep 28, 2022, 09:47 pm IST

According to Indirapuram Police, twenty-one people were arrested together with eight luxury cars for allegedly throwing a birthday party on an elevated road and causing a ruckus.

 

They claimed that at midnight on Tuesday, the accused were said to be celebrating the birthday of Ansh Kohli, a 21-year-old resident of Jagat Puri in east Delhi.

 

A senior police officer stated that they were also heard playing loud music and were seen cutting a cake on the car’s bonnet. ‘The accused obstructed the traffic movement by parking their car in a haphazard manner. They were using abusive language towards other commuters,’ SP City, according to Gyanendra Singh.

 

All 21 accused were detained and taken into custody.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 28, 2022, 09:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button