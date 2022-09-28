Celebrated birthday party on flyover; 21 arrested in Delhi

According to Indirapuram Police, twenty-one people were arrested together with eight luxury cars for allegedly throwing a birthday party on an elevated road and causing a ruckus.

They claimed that at midnight on Tuesday, the accused were said to be celebrating the birthday of Ansh Kohli, a 21-year-old resident of Jagat Puri in east Delhi.

A senior police officer stated that they were also heard playing loud music and were seen cutting a cake on the car’s bonnet. ‘The accused obstructed the traffic movement by parking their car in a haphazard manner. They were using abusive language towards other commuters,’ SP City, according to Gyanendra Singh.

All 21 accused were detained and taken into custody.