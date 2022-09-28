Former President’s Daughter Arrested for ‘Inciting Rioters’ During Anti-Hijab Protests!

Former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani’s daughter has been detained amid anti-hijab demonstrations in Iran on suspicion of ‘inciting rioters’ to the streets of Tehran. According to the Tasnim news agency, the security service detained Faezeh Hashemi, Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani’s daughter, for ‘inciting rioters’ to demonstrate in Tehran’s eastern suburbs. Following Mahsa Amini’s passing while in the custody of the ‘morality’ police, there have been widespread demonstrations across Iran at the time of the arrest.

According to Anadolu Agency, Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani’s daughter Faezeh Hashemi had past encounters with Iranian security forces for alleged ‘anti-government activities’. Because of her remarks supporting the removal of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the US State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organisations, she was charged in July with ‘propaganda activities against the Islamic Republic’. Hashemi was accused of ‘blasphemy’ after it was stated that she referred to the Prophet Muhammad’s wife as a ‘businesswoman’ who used the Prophet’s money. She was imprisoned for six months in 2012 on ‘propaganda activities’ accusations, and she was also briefly detained in 2009 during the riots.

Iran protests

Notably, on September 16, demonstrations broke out in Iran following the passing of Mahsa Amini while she was being held by the ‘morality’ police. According to reports, she was held because her headscarf was too slack. According to Iranian police, Mahsa Amini did not suffer any abuse and died of a heart attack. Her family has expressed scepticism about the police’s assertions, though. After Amini’s killing, protests extended to 46 Iranian cities, towns, and villages, resulting in violence between protestors and security forces. Iranian ladies cut off their hair and removed their headscarves as a form of protest.

At least 76 protestors have allegedly been slain by police forces in Iran, according to a rights organisation. According to the Iran Human Rights Organization, most families have been pressured to bury their loved ones at night and refrain from organising public funerals. More than 1200 protestors have reportedly been detained, according to the Associated Press, after Mahsa Amini’s murder sparked unrest in Iran.