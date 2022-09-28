Handwritten lyrics by late legendary English singer-songwriter David Bowie auctioned off for $217208.

David Bowie, a late iconic English singer-songwriter, sold his handwritten lyrics at auction for $217,208 ($203,500). The lyrics are for the song ‘Starman.’

The Tasmanian Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Australia purchased the lyrics. On an A4 sheet, the lyrics are written with spelling changes and other alterations. They will be on view in the library of the museum.

In a statement to Australian Broadcasting Corporation, MONA’s owner David Walsh said, ‘We got carried away and paid too much. It’ll make an appearance in the expanded library we are currently constructing, along with many other items we got carried away with and paid too much for.’

David Bowie, who was also an actor, is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. He is among the most successful musicians of all time.

He was a London native who gained fame for both his inventive visual theatrical performances as well as his singing and songwriting.

He crafted various colourful, flamboyant personas that have their own fans like Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Halloween Jack, the Thin White Duke, and Black star – the Blind Prophet.

Bowie was a skilled actor too. In Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film ‘The Prestige,’ he is best known for playing Serbian-American inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla.

He also appeared in films like ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’, ‘Just a Gigolo’, ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Mr. Lawrence’, ‘The Hunger’, ‘Labyrinth’, and ‘The Linguini Incident’. He also appeared in cameos in ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ and ‘Zoolander’.