In Jammu, two drug dealers arrested with more than 26 kg of hashish

Two drug dealers were arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), who also found a large amount of hashish in a vehicle coming from Srinagar. ANTF launched a search operation for the stated vehicle after obtaining precise information, and it was later found parked close to the transport yard Narwal-Channi in Jammu.

Two drug dealers were arrested from the said vehicle after it passed a thorough inspection. They have been named as Ghulam Geelani Khan, son of Mangta Khan, and Basharat Ahmad, son of Noor Alam, both of Pehli-pura, Baramulla. These smugglers were carrying contraband hashish totaling 26.580 kg (approx) that was intended for delivery outside the J&K UT.

As a result, Police Station ANTF Jammu has registered a FIR under Section 08/20/29 of the NDPS Act. At this early stage of the inquiry, ANTF is looking into the forward and backward ties of this consignment, and more arrests are expected. Additionally, ANTF has urged the public to share any data they may have on such narco dealers so that tough legal action can be taken against them.