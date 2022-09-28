Indian government names Lt. General. Anil Chauhan as its second chief of defence staff

The new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan (retired), according to the Center. He is the only person to hold the position after General Bipin Rawat, who died on December 8, 2021, in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

The Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs of the Government of India will be Lt. General Anil Chauhan (retired). Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan was born in 1961 and studied from both the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and the National Defense Academy in Khadakwasla.

In 1981, he received a commission with the Indian Army’s 11 Gorkha Rifles. Anil Chauhan has commanded an infantry division as a major general in the crucial Northern Command Baramula region. He led a corps in the North East as a Lieutenant General.

In September 2019, Anil Chauhan held the role of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command. Until his retirement from the military in May 2021, he was in charge.

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (Retired) received the Sena Medal, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his outstanding contribution.