Kerala tops the list for intercommunal harmony despite not being a terrorism hotspot: Brinda Karat

BJP leader JP Nadda’s assertion that Kerala is the epicentre of extremist organisations has been criticised by CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat as ‘an appalling statement.’

Kerala has the top ranking in all social indicators, on all aspects of peace, communal harmony, and unity, said Brinda Karat on Tuesday. ‘Kerala is not the hotspot of terrorism,’ she added.

Nadda has been urged by the top communist official to examine the records held by his BJP government at the national level.

Not only are Nadda’s claims false, but they are also deceptive. The BJP and the RSS are at the centre of the country’s intercommunal strife. At every level, they are attempting to sow racial unrest for non-BJP state administrations, she claimed.

On Monday, Nadda made his contentious remark while visiting Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP leader was touring Kerala and attending different party gatherings.

His remarks followed a statewide crackdown on the Popular Front of India by the National Investigation Agency, with the majority of raids and arrests taking place in Kerala.

Authorities had claimed that PFI cadre and leaders were supporting terrorism in the nation.

The CPM in Kerala requested Nadda to tell the RSS to keep up its campaigns to polarise society and foment racial animosity.

The CPM released a statement in which it claimed that ‘Nadda’s bogus allegations cannot mask the truth that political violence and murders unleashed by the RSS and PFI were becoming routine in Kerala.’