Known US climber Hilaree Nelson’s body was discovered on the Himalayas.

The body of renowned US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was found close to Mount Manaslu’s peak in the Himalayas by a search party in Nepal.

On Monday, Nelson, 49, went missing while descending the eighth-highest mountain in the world with her companion.

On Wednesday, rescuers discovered her body on the 8,163m (26,781ft) peak’s south face. According to earlier reports, she had slipped into a glacier crevasse.

Nelson was one of the best mountaineers of her generation.

She and her partner Jim Morrison made history in 2018 when they were the first to ski down Mount Lhotse in Nepal, the fourth-highest peak in the world.

On the same day that Nelson went missing, an avalanche lower on the same summit killed one person and injured over a dozen others.

On Wednesday morning, according to the organisers of the expedition, Morrison and three Sherpa guides were lowered by helicopter to rescue Nelson’s body from a height of roughly 6,000 metres on Manaslu.

According to Jiban Ghimire, general director of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, ‘The body has been carried to base camp and will be airlifted to Kathmandu after necessary legal procedures are completed.’

Previous helicopter searches had been fruitless due to bad weather.

Only 15 minutes after reaching Manaslu’s top, she reportedly fell into a large crevasse in the ice, according to witnesses.

She ‘plunged over the other side of the peak’ when her ski blade ‘skidded off,’ according to other climbers who were with the couple.