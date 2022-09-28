Lady who experienced sexual assault on an Uber trip expresses dissatisfaction with the company’s response.

A college student who claims she was sexually attacked as she exited an Uber vehicle has voiced her displeasure with the company’s response.

The incident happened in Chennai, a city in southern India, when the woman and her friend took an Uber ride. The complainant claims that the driver reportedly sexually attacked her as she was getting out of the car while her friend was paying and then managed to flee.

According to the complaint, the police allegedly detained the driver, impounded his car, and obtained the relevant CCTV footage.

However, the complainant is extremely unhappy with the way the ride company has dealt with the situation and their lack of proper responses.

The complainant, a student, told that an Uber official had initially promised legal action and even hinted that the driver would be suspended.

Uber, however, refused to provide the aforementioned driver’s mobile number despite inquiries. She was looking for the driver’s mobile number because she intended to give it to the police.

She doesn’t have the auto driver’s personal contact number, which was one of the crucial details that was missing from the FIR, as Uber clients only have access to the common landline number that drivers use to call passengers and vice versa.

It is said that this ultimately caused the Police’s investigation to be delayed. She said that Uber representatives who called her later, were clueless about the particular incident, as there was no communication within their team.