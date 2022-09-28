On two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 29,000 crore

Between September 29 and 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore in three Gujarati cities and a temple town. The Prime Minister will dedicate or officially launch a number of construction projects in Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, and the Ambaji temple town.

The Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City project, which has been launched with the vision to meet the growing demand for commercial and residential spaces to complement the rapidly expanding diamond trading business in Surat, will have its main entrance originally launched by the prime minister. PM Modi will also lay the cornerstone for the project’s Phase-II.

At the brownfield port and the world’s first CNG terminal, the Prime Minister will officially lay the foundation stone. The port will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore, and it will contain the fourth-largest lock-gate system in the world as well as cutting-edge infrastructure for the first CNG terminal in the world.

The 36th National Games will be officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a large ceremony planned for Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. He will also inaugurate the renowned ‘Swarnim Gujarat Sports University’ in Desar during the event.

In addition, Phase-I of the Ahmedabad Metro project, which is estimated to have cost more than Rs. 12,900 crore to construct, will be officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At Kalupur, the metro line will be linked to the High Speed Rail network that runs between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

In Ambaji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for a number of national development projects totaling more than Rs. 7,200 crore. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he will dedicate and lay the foundation for the construction of over 45,000 homes.

Additionally, as part of the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) project, he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Taranga Hill Ambaji- Abu Road new broad gauge line and the development of pilgrimage facilities at the Ambaji temple. Lacks of worshippers who travel to Ambaji, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, will benefit from the new rail line, which will improve their experience.