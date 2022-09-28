Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the new prime minister.

Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and a significant political figure, has been appointed the prime minister. The king has historically served as prime minister. Tuesday night saw the transition of power in the government (September 27).

For a number of years, Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS in the media, has served as Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader. Under King Salman, he had held the positions of defence minister and deputy prime minister.

His younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, who formerly served as deputy defence minister, is taking over as defence minister.

King Salman’s royal edict, which was made public by the official Saudi Press Agency, stated that the leaders of other crucial ministries, such as interior, foreign, and energy, remained in their positions.

Last month, Prince Mohammed bin Salman turned 37. He has been the first in line to succeed his father as king since 2017.

In 2015, he was appointed defence minister, which was a crucial step in a quick consolidation of power that saw him assume charge of important portfolios.

Saudi Arabia has for years sought to quell speculation over the health of 86-year-old King Salman, who has ruled the world’s top oil exporter since 2015.

In 2017, it dismissed reports and mounting speculation that the king was planning to abdicate in favour of Prince Mohammed.

King Salman has visited the hospital twice so far this year, most recently in May for a one-week stay that included tests like a colonoscopy.