Srinagar police use drone cameras to keep 24/7 watch over the city!

By mounting cameras on drones, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is maintaining a constant watch over the whole city of Srinagar. These drones are always keeping an eye on the situation around the city. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the drones have been placed across Srinagar city, particularly in the most critical places, although they won’t be seen from the ground.

Jammu Kashmir Police have begun utilising these cutting-edge drones to maintain a constant surveillance on anti-social groups and terrorist activities in Srinagar city. ‘Modern drones equipped with high-resolution cameras are being used for aerial surveillance of suspected Srinagar neighbourhoods to hunt for anti-socials, criminals, terrorists, OGWs, etc. Despite the fact that they may not be visible from the ground, civilians’ lives and property would be protected ‘,in a Tweet, the Srinagar Police stated.

In Srinagar’s central business district, where constant monitoring is challenging because of traffic congestion, the drones will be helpful to the security forces. In order to follow the movements of terrorists, the security forces have previously used these drones during clashes at several sites. In order to protect people’s privacy, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, monitoring is only conducted in public places.

‘Our airborne surveillance crews are on the alert, utilising high-resolution cameras to search for criminals, fugitives, and other trespassers. The location of this video is a downtown public area. In order to protect privacy, only public locations are being watched,’ said Srinagar Police in a Tweet. From a centralised control, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will continuously watch the video captured by these drone cameras.