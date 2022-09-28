The head of the women’s panel condemns the attack on the young actors at the Kozhikode mall

P Sathidevi, president of the Kerala Women’s Commission, denounced the sexual assault of two young actors on Wednesday as they were promoting an upcoming film in a Kozhikode mall.

‘The news of the terrible attack on the actresses at a mall event to promote their film is extremely condemnable and causes a great deal of fear. The police should step in right away to conduct an investigation and take appropriate action’ She spoke.

The frequent assaults on women at such gatherings should be closely monitored by Keralan society. According to the commission chief, people responsible for organising such programmes should also take the appropriate precautions to protect those who attend such activities.

The panel urged the police to intervene immediately in the Kozhikode incident and pursue criminal charges against the offenders using severe penalties.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. while the movie ‘Saturday Night’ was being promoted.

At 7:00 p.m., the cast and crew of the movie assembled at the mall. At the entry, there was tight security thanks to a police posse. After the advertising event, the two female performers were attacked sexually as they were leaving the location. Even a man who misbehaved with her was smacked by one of the victims.