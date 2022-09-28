The LGBT community is worried after Italy’s right-wing group won the elections.

Following the election victory by the right-wing party in Italy, the LGBT community is worried. A nationalist party called Brothers of Italy led by Giorgia Meloni gained a large majority of the votes.

Fabrizio Marrazzo, the leader of the Gay Party, told in an interview that there are very legitimate concerns in the community right now about the potential deterioration of human liberties under the next administration.

As quoted by the reporter, Marrazzo claimed that ‘the League and partially Brothers of Italy have in their manifestos elements that are rather bad for our community, including highlighting the necessity of safeguarding exclusively the traditional family.’

Furthermore, he said that Meloni positions herself as a defender of Christian principles and a foe of the ‘LGBT community’ and ‘gender ideology.’ Meloni has earlier indirectly explained her opposition to LGBT parenting rights, saying that unlucky children who are up for adoption deserve the best chance to have a father and a mother. Marazzo also mentioned increased homophobic attacks in right-wing regions.

Meloni, meanwhile, has denied allegations that her conservative party plans to contest and remove any present Italian legislation covering same-sex relationships and abortion rights. What is there stays there, she remarked.

It is too soon to say whether Meloni will take any advice from Catholic leaders or supporters. However, the culture spokesman for her party gained notoriety for saying that gay marriage is ‘not legal.’ It was clarified, though, that he was attempting to make a point about gay couples who adopt.

In addition, Meloni’s supporters supported a plan to change a Peppa Pig episode that included a polar bear and their mother, contending that gay parents shouldn’t be portrayed to kids as a given reality.