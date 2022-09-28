Two Mollywood actresses sexually assaulted during movie promotion event at Kozhikode mall

Kozhikode: A popular Mollywood actress took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she and another actress were sexually assaulted during a movie promotion event at a Kozhikode mall on Tuesday. The actor said in an Instagram post that a colleague also faced a similar experience.

According to the Instagram post, the incident happened during evening when a film crew members were returning from a mall after a film promotion event. The actress noted that it was a chilling moment and she was unable to react or counter while the other actress was able to retaliate.

This is the first time she is encountering such a bad experience, the actress says. Amid this, a purported video of the alleged incident emerged on social media. She said the experience left her numb. ‘Are people around us so frustrated?’ she asked. An hour later, the actor who had reacted came out with her version of the incident on Instagram. She said such acts of violence and misogynism should have consequences.

‘The promotion events went well across all the places in Calicut and thanks to the love from the people of Calicut. The event at the mall was extremely packed with people and the security was struggling to handle and maintain the crowd. After the event, I and one of my costar were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn’t even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd. After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you’ve watched in the video. So I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals’, the other actress said.