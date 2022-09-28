UNESCO meeting will discuss threats to cultural heritage

On the agenda for a Wednesday conference of foreign culture ministers in Mexico are challenges including unequal access to new technologies, illicit trafficking, and other dangers to cultural assets.

Representatives of around 190 UNESCO member states will participate in the three-day World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development in Mexico City.

Pablo Raphael, conference coordinator, claims that the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of culture for promoting public health.

Without literature, music, and movies, ‘no one would have been able to survive the confinement and stress,’ he claimed.

However, the healthcare crisis also exposed technological disparities across various communities, according to Mexican Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto, who spoke to AFP.

One of the meeting’s objectives is to find ways to guarantee artists access to technologies to share their work.

A request to acknowledge culture as a ‘global public good’ that benefits all peoples of the world is anticipated in the final declaration.

The sustainable development goals of the United Nations should also include a ‘realistic ambition’ for cultural history, according to Frausto.

Mexico and other Latin American nations are particularly interested in two of the problems on the agenda: protecting communities’ intellectual property and restituting cultural property.