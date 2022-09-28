US Vice President Harris comments on China’s ‘upsetting’ behaviour

Days after the U.S. administration promised its forces would defend the island, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris denounced on Wednesday ‘disturbing’ actions by China in the Pacific while promising to strengthen “unofficial ties” with Taiwan.

During a visit to Yokosuka, close to the Japanese capital, which is home to the largest U.S. Navy installation outside of the United States, Harris made her remarks from the deck of the USS Howard destroyer.

The international rules-based order is being undermined by China, according to Harris, who is currently on a four-day trip to Asia.

‘China has used its economic and military power to threaten and intimidate its neighbours. And alarming behaviour in the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and most lately provocations across the Taiwan Strait have all been observed.’

The comments to American sailors in dress whites follow U.S. President Joe Biden’s promise to defend Taiwan, which China claims, against a ‘unprecedented attack’ in an interview that aired on September 18.