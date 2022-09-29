According to a study, voice-controlled electronic aides can impair children’s development.

A recent study found that using voice-controlled assistants can affect a child’s social and cognitive development over time.

AI-powered gadgets like Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, or Google Home are all around us today and can be used for a variety of tasks including setting an alarm, playing music, asking inquiries, and so on.

But according to a research in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, using such devices can eventually impede a child’s development of their empathy, compassion, and critical thinking abilities.

‘The numerous repercussions on children include improper responses, inhibiting social development, and restricting learning possibilities,’ says Anmol Arora of the University of Cambridge and the study’s co-author.

The main issue in this situation, according to the co-author, is that children mistakenly attach human features to these machines, which are really merely taught words and sounds combined to form sentences.

Children anthropomorphize these tools, he continued, and then mimic them by simply duplicating them without changing their tone, volume, emphasis, or intonation.

Therefore, these technologies are a terrible way to learn social interaction because they cannot participate in non-verbal communication.