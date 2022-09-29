CBI raids across India as part of ‘Operation Garud’; Huge cache of drugs seized

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at several locations around India as part of a huge campaign against narcotics and those involved in smuggling and selling. In line with the agency’s anti-drug campaign, it made roughly 175 arrests.

In the wake of ‘Operation Garud,’ the CBI and Interpol detained over 175 suspects in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. In addition to this, the main investigative agency also found a sizable stash of illegal substances. According to information obtained by Republic TV, the CBI confiscated 33 kilogrammes of Ganja, 3.2 kg of Charas, and 5 kg of Heroin during Operation Garud. In light of these arrests and recoveries, CBI has reportedly opened 127 cases.

It is important to note that the CBI had received important input from 6 states, which led the national organisation to respond quickly yet co-ordinatedly. Operation Garud was consequently started by the CBI with help from Interpol. It is important to note that this is the CBI’s second Interpol-coordinated operation in less than a week.

Notably, earlier on Saturday, as part of Operation ‘Megha Chakra,’ the CBI searched 56 sites across 19 states and a union territory in connection with two cases of online distribution of . The searches were based on data provided by Interpol Singapore and information gathered during Operation Carbon, a campaign against CSAM vendors employing cloud storage last year. It is important to note that the CBI serves as the lead organisation in India for the coordination of investigations on behalf of Interpol member nations.