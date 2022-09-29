Commodity Market: Gold price jump sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher sharply in the commodity market. In Kerala, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,120, higher by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4640, up by Rs 60. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.18% or Rs 90 down to Rs 50,095 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading 0.44% or Rs 247 lower at Rs 56,281 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,656.59 per ounce. In the previous session, the precious metal rose as much as 2%. US gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,667.10. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4% to $18.82 per ounce, platinum was down 0.6% to $858.54 and palladium dropped 1% to $2,134.52.