Dinosaurs on Earth were exterminated by an asteroid that also struck the Moon.

China’s Chang’e-5 spacecraft continues to bring samples back to Earth from the Moon that are revealing shocking new information about our natural satellite.

Now, scientists have discovered proof of lunar strikes by asteroids that happened precisely at the same time as some of the worst meteorite hits on Earth, including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs.

Analysis of lunar soil also revealed that Earth’s main impact events were not isolated occurrences but rather were preceded by a string of lesser impacts. Researchers from Curtin University examined microscopic glass beads found in lunar soil that had been brought back to Earth and had an age of up to two billion years.

The Chinese spacecraft transported lunar samples to Earth in 2020, and they were dispersed to the world’s scientists for additional study. According to researchers, the dispersion of the minuscule glass beads provides information about their history and that they were produced by the heat and pressure of meteorite strikes.

According to a study published in Science Advances, silicate glass particles are a common element in all lunar soils, generated either during volcanic eruptions or by impact melting. They are frequently referred to as beads or spherules, and their common shapes are spherical, oval, or dumbbells. Their sizes range from a few tens of micrometres to a few millimetres.