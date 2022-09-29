District Collectors are not returning calls: Kerala Chief Minister

Some District Collectors, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, don’t complete the tasks given to them correctly. He continued by saying that some have voiced issues over the Collectors’ lack of phone availability. The CM expressed concerns about the District Collectors’ tardiness in informing lower officers, including ADMs, during a meeting of District Collectors and Department heads.

While listening to complaints or concerns, it is unfair to wash one’s hands and claim the topic has been turned over to another officer. Every day at work, you should reflect on whether you made a mistake, and if so, you should take precautions the following day to prevent repeating them, the chief of staff advised the officers.

Make sure that providing citizens with government services happens immediately. At the district level, there should be a process in place to address public complaints. According to Pinarayi Vijayan, the district administration should give priority to completing the tasks outlined in the government’s 100-day programme.

It is necessary to prevent delays in the acquisition of land for various development projects. It is necessary to quickly complete the compensation for those who give up their land for the projects.

The Wayanad coffee park project, which was announced during the previous administration, has not yet moved forward.

The obstacles and challenges should be overcome by coordinated departmental efforts. The district administration and local authorities must collaborate to efficiently address issues like water stagnation, the chief executive stated.

A lack of cooperation between the departments, according to Chief Secretary V P Joy, needs to be fixed.

The purpose of the two-day meeting, which is being held at the Mascot hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, is to address 55 agenda items pertaining to the status of the State’s development projects. Top authorities and ministers will take part in the sessions.