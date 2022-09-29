Dubai Police issues advisory to public

Dubai: Dubai Police has issued a new advisory for public. The authority informed that it will conduct strategic drill tonight.
Dubai Police asked all residents to stay away from Al Faqaa Police Station tonight due to the drill. The drill will be conducted from 8 pm. It asked residents to police units during this time. Taking photos of the drills is strictly prohibited.
#Attention | The Dubai Police, in collaboration with strategic partners, to conduct a strategic drill on Thursday at 8 P.M in Al Faqaa Police Station. Community members are urged to stay away from the drill site and not to take any photos. pic.twitter.com/8r2Ey0rfrz
— Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 29, 2022
