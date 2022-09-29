DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai Police issues advisory to public

Sep 29, 2022, 05:53 pm IST

Dubai: Dubai Police has issued a new advisory for public. The authority informed that  it will conduct strategic drill tonight.

Dubai Police asked all residents to  stay away from Al Faqaa Police Station  tonight due to the drill. The drill will be conducted from 8 pm. It asked residents to police units during this time. Taking photos of the drills is strictly prohibited.

