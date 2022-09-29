Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US currency in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 81.60 against the US dollar. During trading, it then touched 81.58, registering a gain of 35 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled 40 paise down at 81.93 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.61% to 113.28. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,772.49 crore .