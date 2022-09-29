Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s conversation leaked

The chief of the PTI stated on Wednesday that the ‘cypher should also be leaked’ in order to understand the scope of the ‘conspiracy’ after an audio clip of the alleged conversation between the former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan regarding the ‘US conspiracy’ leaked online.

In a clip that has been ascribed to Khan, the former prime minister is heard telling his then-principal secretary that they should ‘play’ with the cypher issue ‘without taking the name’ of the United States during a series of audio leaks in Pakistan.

Imran Khan is heard saying, ‘Let’s play with it,’ on the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested they hold a meeting to discuss the US cypher so they could put it on the record. Imran Khan told reporters, according to The News International, ‘it is good that the audio got leaked, I would say the cypher should also be leaked so that everyone should come to know how big was that foreign conspiracy.’

Imran Khan claims that the so-called foreign conspiracy is an attempt by the United States to topple the PTI government in Pakistan and install Shehbaz Sharif’s government in its place. When asked who leaked the audio once it was revealed, Khan allegedly accused Sharif of doing it.