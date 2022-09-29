Gulf country announces holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Kuwait City: The Civil Service Commission in Kuwait announced holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. October 9 will be a holiday in the country for both public and private sector.

Work will resume in all ministries, authorities and institutions on 10th of October. The authority also informed that, concerned authorities will determine the holidays for agencies and entities under specialized work.

The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday is observed on the 12th of Rabi Al-Awwal – the third month of the Islamic calendar.