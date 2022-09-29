Gulf country launches new educational visas

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has decided to launch new educational visa. The Council of Ministers announced long-term and short-term educational visas. This decision was taken by the weekly session of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 176 trains: Full list

The new long-term visa will be granted to students, researchers, and experts, for the purposes of academic study and research visit. The short-term visa will be granted to students, researchers, and visiting trainees, for the purposes of language study, training, participation in short programs and student exchange programs. The educational visa holder is excluded from the requirement related to providing a sponsor.