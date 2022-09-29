In an out-of-court settlement for a sexual abuse complaint, Binoy Kodiyeri pays Rs 80 lakh

A Bihar native’s complaint of sexual molestation against Binoy Kodiyeri was resolved out of court with a settlement of Rs 80 lakh.

After all parties reached an agreement on the terms of payment for raising the woman’s child and covering his educational costs, the Bombay High Court accepted the arrangement on Tuesday and dismissed the FIR.

Binoy told the judge that the money had been moved. The woman, who is currently living in Mumbai, said that Binoy had all allegations against him dropped and that the trial was now over.

According to information, Binoy paid more than what was specified in the contract, reported Manorama Online.

The paternity of the child is not mentioned in the document.

On June 13, 2019, the woman reported Binoy to the Oshiwara police, alleging that he had abused her sexually while making a fraudulent marriage commitment to her. She also claimed to have a son, who was then eight years old, from the connection and wanted payment for raising him.

However, Binoy went to the High Court and claimed the woman had wrongly accused him; as a result, the court requested a DNA test.

Following the lockout, the woman filed a motion with the High Court requesting that the DNA test findings be made public. At this point, efforts to reach a settlement outside of court began.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, former state secretary for the CPM, is the father of Binoy Kodiyeri.