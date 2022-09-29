Insulted Indian Soldiers In ‘XXX’ Series; Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ekta Kapoor

It seems like the Kapoor family as a whole is having a bad time! According to reports, an Indian producer named Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, were given arrest warrants on Wednesday by a Bihar court for allegedly abusing Indian soldiers and hurting their families’ feelings in a web series.

According to PTI, Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai, Bihar, submitted a complaint in 2020, leading to the issuance of the warrant against Ekta and her mother. Kumar claims that the contentious XXX online series, which is presently in its second season, has multiple offensive scenes involving a soldier’s wife. The online series was broadcast on ALT Balaji, an over-the-top platform controlled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited, according to Hrishikesh Pathak, who is reportedly Kumar’s attorney.

The head of Balaji Telefilms in India and a well-known figure in Indian television, Ekta is also connected to the company through her mother, Shobha Kapoor. ‘The Kapoors had received a summons from the court asking them to appear before it in relation to the subject. They told the court that some of the series’ sequences had been cut after objections, but they failed to show up, therefore a warrant was issued against them,’ stated Pathak.

Two further FIRs have reportedly been filed against Ekta Kapoor in connection with the web series in Muzaffarpur and Indore, in addition to the complaint in Begusarai. Earlier as well, Ekta Kapoor encountered significant difficulties as a result of criticism the producer-director received on Twitter for her online series Code M, Court Martial, and XXX 2. Things started when Hindustani Bhau, also known as Vikas Fhatak, a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, reported Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor to the police for denigrating the Indian Army in her previous programmes.

People were upset with way Army spouses were represented in the programme, seemingly engaging in extramarital affairs when their husbands are on service, which was one of the reasons why the show XXX was hammered. Anger at the contempt shown to the uniforms of the defence forces and how it might influence young people’s mentality was another factor in the response.

Many times, it was suggested that Ekta make amends and apologise for what was depicted in the web series shortly after the incidences. Currently serving as the Joint Managing Director and Creative Head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, the Bollywood film and television producer and director is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in television.