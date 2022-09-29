Jayanti Patnaik, longtime Congress leader, passes away

Jayanti Patnaik, a key figure of the Congress and the first chair of the National Commission for Women, passed away here on Wednesday. 90 years old. According to her son Pritiv Ballav Patnaik, doctors at a local hospital declared Jayanti Patnaik, a four-time MP and the late chief minister of Odisha J B Patnaik’s wife, dead.

J. B. Patnaik, a former governor of Assam and chief minister of Odisha, passed away in 2015. She is survived by a son and two daughters. In 1953, Jayanti Patnaik, J B Patnaik’s wife, was chosen to represent Cuttack and Berhampur in the Lok Sabha.

When Jayanti Patnaik, who was suffering with an old-age-related ailment, did not reply in the evening, according to her son, who also added that they had not yet decided on her funeral arrangements, she was rushed to the hospital.

Gov. of Odisha Ganeshi Lal conveyed his condolences at Jayanti Patnaik’s demise.