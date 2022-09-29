‘Landmine Threat’: Canada urges people not to travel to Indian states bordering Pakistan

Canada has warned its people to stay away from all trips to the Pakistan-bordered states of Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Travel to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh is not covered by this warning. Additionally, it advises people to stay away from Assam and Manipur ‘due to the potential of terrorism and insurgency’.

On September 23, India issued a warning urging its citizens and students abroad to exercise caution in the face of an uptick in criminal activity. Hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-Indian activities have all dramatically increased in Canada. The Indian embassies in Canada have brought up these events and asked the Canadian authorities to look into them. ‘There has been an increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada’, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. The MEA has asked the Canadian authorities to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action.

Due to a rise in crimes against Indians, Indian nationals and students in Canada are encouraged to exercise ‘due vigilance and be attentive’. They are asked to register with the general consulates in Toronto and Vancouver, as well as the Indian High Commission in Ottawa. This warning was issued after India referred to the purported Khalistan vote as a ‘farcical exercise’.