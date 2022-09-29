Rapper Coolio passed away

The 59-year-old US rapper Coolio, best known for the classic song Gangsta’s Paradise, has passed away.

The musician was discovered unconscious on the toilet floor of a friend’s home in Los Angeles, said his longtime manager Jarez Posey, who spoke to US media.

Coolio began recording music in the 1980s, but it wasn’t until he released Gangsta’s Paradise in 1995 that he truly established his place in hip hop history.

His death on Wednesday is still being investigated for its precise reason.

Nevertheless, Mr. Posey informed TMZ, who broke the news, that paramedics thought he might have experienced a heart attack.

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., as Coolio, received a Grammy for his song Gangsta’s Paradise, which was featured on the soundtrack for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

According to the artist’s official website, the melancholy song has now surpassed one billion Spotify streams.

He recorded eight studio albums over the course of a four-decade career and took home three MTV Video Music Awards and an American Music Award.

Fantastic Voyage, Rollin’ With My Homies, 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New), and Too Hot were some of his other top successes.

Up until the time of his passing, Coolio was still performing; just a few days prior, they had a show in Texas while on tour with other 90s musicians like Vanilla Ice and Young MC.

Vanilla Ice posted on Twitter, ‘I’m freaking because I just heard my close friend Coolio went gone.’