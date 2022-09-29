Reliance Will Compete Against Zara and Mango With Mukesh Ambani’s Daughter in Charge

On Thursday, the retail division of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. opened its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store as it works to increase its share of the luxury market.

The first of a new chain of stores called Azorte, which was opened in Bengaluru, will compete with Zara and Industria de Diseno Textil SA-owned Mango and target millenials and Generation Z.

According to Akhilesh Prasad, CEO of Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle division, ‘the mid-premium fashion market is one of the fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen Z are increasingly seeking the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion.’

The launch is a part of the Mr. Ambani company’s bold moves in the retail sector, creating alliances with national and international companies.

Within a year, the business aims to amass a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, home, and personal care brand names. It is also in advanced negotiations to acquire the Indian distribution rights for Sephora, a French beauty brand owned by LVMH.

Isha Ambani, the Ambani family’s daughter, is in charge of Reliance’s luxury and lifestyle venture.