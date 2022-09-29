RKS Bhadauria, former Air Chief Marshal,appointed as Chief Nodal Officer for the UPDIC project

Former Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has been appointed by the Centre as the project’s chief nodal officer. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority’s (UPEIDA) aspirational project, the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).

The project’s goal is to lessen India’s aerospace and defence company’s dependence on imports. ACM Bhadauria has more than 40 years of experience in the defence services.

‘ACM Bhadauria’s involvement will be a catalyst for the development of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. He is the former chief of the Indian Air Force with an immense focus on supporting the indigenous defence industry and AtmaNirbharta in the Defence & Aerospace Sector,’ a government statement was read.