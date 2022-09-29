Tata Motors launches Tata Tiago EV in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors launched its its latest electric car in India – the Tata Tiago EV. The new car is offered with 2 battery size options. Tata Tiago EV with 12.2 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh and the car with 24 kWh battery pack will cost Rs 9.09 lakh.

The bookings for the Tata Tiago EV will open on October 10 and the deliveries will start in January 2023. Tata Motors informed that the above price is applicable for the first 10,000 customers who book the Tiago EV. Amongst this lot, 2,000 slots have been kept for already existing customers of the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV.

The Tata Tiago EV comes with 2 driving modes – City and Sport. Tata Motors is giving 45 connected car features as part of its ZConnect service which includes features like remote air conditioning control, remote geo fencing, vehicle tracking, and vehicle telematics. The car also gets an 8-speaker Harman infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leatherette seats, fully automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, a puncture repair kit, tyre pressure monitoring system, and push-button start-stop.