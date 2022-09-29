Ukraine declares ‘sham’ referendum, paving the way for Russia’s annexation!

The annexation of four Ukrainian regions appears to be about to be formally announced by the Russian government, which claimed success in the referendum that the western nations have been calling a ‘total fraud’. Big television screens and billboards with the message ‘Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson – Russia!’ were reportedly erected up on Wednesday in Moscow’s Red Square, according to Reuters.

With the beginning of a partial military mobilisation across the nation, President Vladimir Putin has already made it obvious that he has no intention of withdrawing from the continuing battle in Ukraine. It is probable that Putin will soon make the annexation official after the Russia-backed governments declared victory in the provinces. ‘ The outcomes are obvious. Greetings from Russia!’ Following reports of ‘huge victory’ in the referendum, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, made the following statement on Telegram.

The Kremlin also said that there was a ‘great turnout’ in the four provinces’ voting, and that the excitement was comparable to that of the 2014 annexation of Crimea. However, the United States and other western nations have opted to recognise the referendum’s results, utterly rejecting this narrative. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, made a fresh plea to the world’s superpowers to maintain their backing and vehemently oppose this decision.

‘I want to thank you everyone for your unwavering and unambiguous support. I appreciate your understanding of our position ‘, In response to the allegations made by Russia, Zelensky stated in a late-night video message. On Wednesday, the US revealed a fresh weapons package costing $1.1 billion to assist them in the war effort. This was some good news for Ukraine as well. In addition to counter-drone technologies, the package will reportedly feature 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers.