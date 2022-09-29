Under new excise policy, Manish Sisodia’s aide made Rs 50 crore in 9 months: ED

A Delhi court ordered Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirits and an alleged associate of Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, to spend nine days in the ED’s custody in connection with the excise policy case. After tax cuts, Mahendru allegedly earned Rs 50 crore in earnings between November 17, 2021 and August 31, 2022, and the agency claims that the entire sum is comprised of proceeds of crime from illegal activity.

The financial investigation agency claimed that Sameer Mahendru’s custody is essential for the functions of his other associates and entities involved in the ‘cartelization and payment of kickbacks to public servants’ when requesting custody.

According to the order copy provided by the court, ‘it is further stated that custodial interrogation of the accused is also required to ascertain the quantum of loss caused to the government exchequer, to identify the complete modus-operandi of commission of offences in this case and to unearth the entire proceeds of crime laundered by the accused persons.’

The ED searched 103 times as part of their investigation, seizing huge physical and digital data. Additionally, the ED informed the court that they intend to confront Sameer Mahendru regarding the case’s evidence that was seized.