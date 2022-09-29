Unhappiness and loneliness can speed up ageing more than smoking and diseases, according to a report.

According to a recent study, feeling miserable, lonely, or depressed might accelerate ageing more quickly than smoking or even some disorders, as reported in the journal Aging-US.

It suggests that our mental health has a significant influence on our biological ageing, and they have developed a ‘ageing clock’ to take these factors into account.

Using information gathered from at least 11,914 Chinese individuals, researchers from Stanford University, Deep Longevity (a biotechnology business focused on extending life), and The Chinese University of Hong Kong built what they called a ‘ageing clock’ for the study.

The information was first gathered as part of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study in 2015. (CHARLS).

Your body and soul are intertwined, according to Fedor Galkin, a co-author of the study and the lead scientist of the Hong Kong start-up Deep Longevity, according to the Guardian.

The study examines 16 blood biomarkers, which are compared to the individuals’ ‘chronological age,’ or the age based on a person’s date of birth, with their actual age. The findings indicated that the participant’s actual age was off by at least 5.7 years.

According to the researchers, ‘we show that psychological characteristics, such as feeling miserable or lonely, add up to 1.65 years to one’s biological age.’

However, Galkin also said that the figure is an estimate given that the model does not see feelings such as hopelessness or fearfulness related but independent of each other, the Guardian reported.