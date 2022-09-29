Will run for Congress president post: Digvijay Singh

Digvijaya Singh, a senior member of the Congress, acquired the necessary paperwork for the party president election on Thursday and is expected to submit it on Friday.

At the AICC headquarters, Singh told reporters, ‘I have the nomination papers, and I will probably file my nominations tomorrow.’

When asked if the party leadership was ordering him to do something, he responded, ‘I am responsible for myself.’

When asked if he would stay in the fight, Singh advised reporters to hold off until the withdrawal date.

‘Why don’t you take me seriously,’ the Congress leader responded when asked if he was just posing.

Singh left the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the middle of it and landed in Delhi late on Wednesday night.

K C Venugopal, the general secretary of the AICC, was on the same flight from Kerala to Delhi.

The fate of Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot running for party chief is questionable, but the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is the most recent candidate to enter the race.