After noticing 14 tweets featuring child pornography, Delhi Women’s Panel requests CBI to file FIR against Twitter

Swati Maliwal, the chair of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), sent a letter to the director of the CBI requesting his help in a case involving the availability of child porn and rape videos and images on the microblogging site Twitter.

Despite ordering Twitter to remove all content portraying child pornography and videos of women and children being raped, the commission has found 14 additional tweets that show sexual conduct with children. Maliwal requested that the CBI director file a FIR against Twitter and detain any criminals involved for spreading the offensive images and videos of women and children on the social media platform.

‘I am deeply troubled by the continued presence of child pornographic content on Twitter. When we checked Twitter today (Friday), we found 14 such tweets and there appeared to be hundreds of them. In one such tweet which has been viewed 514,000 times, a school girl is shown having sex in her uniform. In another tweet which has been viewed 363,000 times, a ‘mother’ is shown to be having sex with her 8-year-old boy! How can Twitter allow such illegal and filthy content to run on its platform?’ asked the DCW chairperson.

Following the finding of tweets containing child pornography and videos of women and children being assaulted on the microblogging site by the commission on September 20 of this year, Maliwal summoned Twitter’s India Policy Head and the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell. Some of the Twitter accounts involved in these crimes seemed to be conducting a company where they demanded money for providing child rape and sexual videos.

Twitter reacted by removing more than 20 flagged tweets from its system, and the Delhi Police filed a FIR in accordance with sections 67, 67-A, and 67-B of the IT Act. The commission described Twitter’s reaction as ‘unsatisfactory’ in this case. It granted Twitter and the Delhi Police until September 30 to file their responses.