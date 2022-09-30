Delhi student stabbed to death by classmate; Knife purchased online

In the Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi, a 17-year-old student was stabbed to death by a classmate, according to police on Friday. They said that the student had purchased the button-activated knife, the crime’s weapon, online.

According to police, they received a PCR call on Thursday regarding the occurrence at Adarsh Nagar. Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police for the northwest, named the injured as Burari resident Deepanshu, who had suffered severe injuries.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries before dying. According to police, it was found during the inquiry that Deepanshu had a fight with several of the pupils at his school. They claimed that seven young people, some of whom were strangers, were caught in Lal Bagh, Azadpur, after reviewing CCTV footage.

The police claim that they killed him in revenge. The victim and the boy who attacked him both attended different sections of class 10, according to the police.

According to them, the Adarsh Nagar police station has filed a complaint under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Moreover, the knife has been recovered, they added, adding that more investigation is underway.