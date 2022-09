On Friday at 3:52 am, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Myanmar. Tremors were felt in a number of northeastern provinces, including Assam and Meghalaya. The earthquake’s epicentre was located 162 kilometres (162 km) northwest of Burma in Myanmar, at a depth of 140 km.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred yesterday 150 kilometres north of Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.